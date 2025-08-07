SPOTLIGHT ON B20 SA’S EIGHT TASK FORCES
Employment and Education Task Force
Trade and Investment Task Force
Energy Mix and Just Transition Task Force
Digital Transformation Task Force
Integrity and Compliance Task Force
Sustainable Food Systems and Agriculture Task Force
Finance and Infrastructure Task Force
Industrial Transformation and Innovation Task Force
The world’s most pressing financial, political and social challenges are connected — and so are the solutions.
As the official business forum of the G20 — the premier platform for cooperation among the world’s 20 largest economies — B20 SA ensures that the voice of the global business community is heard at the highest levels of international governance.
Through eight task forces, it brings together business leaders from over 25 countries to tackle critical global issues, including trade, energy, digital inclusion and climate change. Together, they are crafting actionable policy recommendations to advance growth, shared prosperity, and economic resilience across both developed and emerging markets.
As SA hosts the G20 presidency for the first time, B20 SA has the unique opportunity to elevate African perspectives on the world stage, ensuring the continent’s priorities and potential inform the G20 agenda.
Launched in February, B20 SA will culminate in a high-level summit in Johannesburg from November 18 to 20.
WATCH | SA's G20 presidency provides the opportunity to advocate for Africa’s interests on the global stage. Here, key players from the B20 SA reveal what they hope this global business forum will enable for SA and the continent at large.
WATCH | Busi Mabuza, chair of the B20 SA Trade and Investment Task Force, unpacks how B20 SA is reshaping global commerce and driving inclusive growth.