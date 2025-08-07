The world’s most pressing financial, political and social challenges are connected — and so are the solutions.

As the official business forum of the G20 — the premier platform for cooperation among the world’s 20 largest economies — B20 SA ensures that the voice of the global business community is heard at the highest levels of international governance.

Through eight task forces, it brings together business leaders from over 25 countries to tackle critical global issues, including trade, energy, digital inclusion and climate change. Together, they are crafting actionable policy recommendations to advance growth, shared prosperity, and economic resilience across both developed and emerging markets.

As SA hosts the G20 presidency for the first time, B20 SA has the unique opportunity to elevate African perspectives on the world stage, ensuring the continent’s priorities and potential inform the G20 agenda.

Launched in February, B20 SA will culminate in a high-level summit in Johannesburg from November 18 to 20.