SPOTLIGHT ON B20 SA’S EIGHT TASK FORCES

Employment and Education Task Force

Mandated to drive inclusive growth through innovative solutions to create jobs and improve education systems, equipping workforces with skills for the future.

Trade and Investment Task Force

Focused on strengthening global trade and investment frameworks to unlock economic opportunities, foster collaboration, and enhance market access for businesses worldwide.

Energy Mix and Just Transition Task Force

Aimed at accelerating the global energy transition while ensuring equity and resilience, with a focus on sustainable energy systems and inclusive economic growth.

Digital Transformation Task Force

Mandated to promote the adoption of digital technologies and innovation to drive productivity, bridge the digital divide, and enable competitive economies.

Integrity and Compliance Task Force

Aimed at enhancing business integrity and fostering transparent governance to build trust, ensure fair practices, and combat corruption in the global economy.

Sustainable Food Systems and Agriculture Task Force

Focused on promoting sustainable agricultural practices, improving supply chain resilience, and ensuring equitable access to nutritious food.

Finance and Infrastructure Task Force

Mandated to mobilise resources for sustainable financing and infrastructure development, unlocking investments to drive economic recovery and resilience.

Industrial Transformation and Innovation Task Force

Aimed at catalysing industrialisation and innovation to foster inclusive economic growth, drive competitiveness, and advance development of emerging markets.

The world’s most pressing financial, political and social challenges are connected — and so are the solutions. 

As the official business forum of the G20 — the premier platform for cooperation among the world’s 20 largest economiesB20 SA ensures that the voice of the global business community is heard at the highest levels of international governance.

Through eight task forces, it brings together business leaders from over 25 countries to tackle critical global issues, including trade, energy, digital inclusion and climate change. Together, they are crafting actionable policy recommendations to advance growth, shared prosperity, and economic resilience across both developed and emerging markets.

As SA hosts the G20 presidency for the first time, B20 SA has the unique opportunity to elevate African perspectives on the world stage, ensuring the continent’s priorities and potential inform the G20 agenda.

Launched in February, B20 SA will culminate in a high-level summit in Johannesburg from November 18 to 20.

WATCH | SA's G20 presidency provides the opportunity to advocate for Africa’s interests on the global stage. Here, key players from the B20 SA reveal what they hope this global business forum will enable for SA and the continent at large.

WATCH | Busi Mabuza, chair of the B20 SA Trade and Investment Task Force, unpacks how B20 SA is reshaping global commerce and driving inclusive growth.

