Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How to plan for retirement as an entrepreneur

Business Day TV spoke to Graydon Morris from Sterling Private Wealth

17 October 2025 - 15:19
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Running a business is exciting — it’s about innovation, growth and building something of your own. But for many entrepreneurs, long-term financial planning often takes a back seat. Without the safety net of employer-sponsored benefits, business owners need to be strategic about securing their retirement and protecting their wealth. To discuss how entrepreneurs can plan for retirement, Business Day TV spoke to Graydon Morris from Sterling Private Wealth.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Fixing the fragile foundations of global ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
PODCAST | Chair details Britehouse management ...
Business
4.
PODCAST | The case for greater payments ...
Business
5.
From fragmentation to efficiency: how Zoho ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.