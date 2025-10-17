Business

PODCAST | A deep dive into Old Mutual Insure’s M&A strategy

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jerry Anthonyrajah, chief commercial officer at Old Mutual Insure

17 October 2025 - 14:31
Jerry Anthonyrajah, chief commercial officer at Old Mutual Insure. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Old Mutual Insure’s M&A strategy is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jerry Anthonyrajah, chief commercial officer at Old Mutual Insure. 

Anthonyrajah outlines Old Mutual Insure’s strategy for growing its portfolio of insurance businesses. 

Old Mutual Insure is the non-life, or short-term, insurance arm of the Old Mutual financial services group.

Over the years, the business has made many notable investments into entities such as technology firm Pineapple Insurance.

Join the discussion: 

Anthonyrajah says the company evaluates deals across SA. He said there were competitive small and regional insurers in the country’s cities and towns.

Old Mutual has grown by acquiring a number of these business as they look to scale or when founders are looking for an exit.  

During the discussion, Anthonyrajah unpacks the insurer’s portfolio growth strategy; the state of the local insurance industry; opportunities for deals; and how acquired companies are integrated into the broader group

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast

