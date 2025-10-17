From fragmentation to efficiency: how Zoho simplifies e-commerce for SA retail SMEs

Renub Research found that the global e-commerce market is expected to reach $12.6-trillion by 2033 from $6.6-trillion in 2024, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 7.54% from 2025 to 2033.

As SA’s e-commerce sector keeps pace with this projection, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) encounter both opportunities and challenges. Limited budgets, fragmented tools, and stiff competition from larger firms are hindering their progress.

To compete effectively, SMEs need to embrace digital transformation, optimise costs, and streamline operations.

E -commerce: a complicated puzzle

The e-commerce market in SA faces various challenges threatening smaller businesses. For instance:

Inventory mismanagement due to paper-based processes leads to stockouts and overselling, frustrating customers and cutting profits.

Financial strains from manual accounting and limited cash flow visibility create further inefficiencies and errors.

A weak online presence erodes brand trust, while low customer engagement results in lost loyalty.

Regulatory requirements can be complicated, and reliance on disconnected tools and costly experts drive operating costs up.

To tackle these challenges, SMEs need to adopt robust, integrated solutions.

Digital integration is the key to growth

SMEs have to avoid using scattered tools since each stockout, delay, or oversight can harm customer relations and credibility. A unified platform that integrates inventory management, sales, customer service, and finance is essential to reduce errors, speed up decision-making, and enhance customer engagement.

Zoho: the unified ecosystem for retail SMEs

Global business software company Zoho addresses this challenge by unifying business operations on Zoho One, a single platform with over 45 integrated applications.