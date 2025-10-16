Business

PODCAST | The case for greater payments personalisation in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mpho Sadiki, group MD for merchant solutions in Africa at Network International

16 October 2025 - 13:18
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Mpho Sadiki, group MD for merchant solutions in Africa at Network International. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The move towards greater personalisation in payments is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mpho Sadiki, group MD for merchant solutions in Africa at Network International. 

According to Sadiki, SA’s payment landscape is shifting from a purely transactional experience to one that is increasingly personalised, data-driven, and customer-centric. 

Payfast, a unit of fintech operator Network International, is a payments company specialising in point of sale solutions for over 80,000 businesses. 

“Redefining the perception of payments, from being merely money changing hands to an opportunity to build trust and unlock growth,” says Sadiki.

 Join the discussion: 

“Digital Payments offer so much potential when it comes to making things smarter, more convenient and a bit more personal.”

He highlights the example of Fenn Collection, a women’s fashion brand, as a business that has used insights into transactions and period-specific sales to grow its operation. 

Through the discussion, the fintech expert outlines the opportunities for businesses using data and tech for personalised experiences; strategies for greater digital payments adoption; and impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on payments.  

“SA’s retail and payment landscape is reshaping itself in the face of evolving consumer trends and an emphasis on digital-first commerce, and we need to make sure that merchants are not left behind,” he says. 

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast

