WATCH: Unlocking opportunities to grow SA’s township economy

Business Day TV speaks with Naledzani Mosomane, head of enterprise and supplier development at Standard Bank

14 October 2025 - 20:34
Much of SA’s township economy operates outside formal structures, though new data highlights clear opportunities to build inclusion and support sustainable growth. Business Day TV spoke to Naledzani Mosomane, head of enterprise and supplier development at Standard Bank, about better support for township entrepreneurs.

