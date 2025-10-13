Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Chair details Britehouse management buyout

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Graham Parker, executive chair at Britehouse.

13 October 2025 - 15:06
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Graham Parker. Executive chair at Britehouse. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The future of Britehouse’s business beyond NTT Data is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Graham Parker, executive chair at Britehouse. 

In July, NTT Dataformerly Dimension Data — announced the sale of Britehouse through a buyout by its management. Parker outlines the terms of the deal, rationale for the transaction and strategy for the business. 

Britehouse Mobility will be known as Britehouse and will operate as a fully independent company.

The business specialises in helping businesses implement and optimise their digital strategies, providing custom platforms, products, consulting services and enterprise application integration across various industries.

Join the discussion: 

NTT Data took full control of Britehouse in October 2015 when it acquired a 60% stake in the company. At the time, NTT Data already held a 40% equity stake, meaning it had 100% ownership post the 2015 transaction. 

The IT executive highlights the rationale for the deal; operating structure in future; plans for growth; and the management team. 

For NTT Data, the deal is part of a wider strategy that has seen the group offloading certain noncore operations, with the aim of refining its focus on the parts it seeks to grow into the future.

