WATCH: How Capitec branches grow with their communities

Capitec’s in-branch strategy goes far beyond transactional banking and is built on the principle that hyper-localisation is key to meeting client needs. Unlike traditional models, the bank measures the success of its branches not just by new account openings, but by authentic engagements with clients. This is achieved by employing service consultants from the very communities in which the branch operates. This enables a level of trust and personal connection that generic service models or bots simply cannot replicate.

A critical metric for branch success is the client service score (CSS), driven by direct client feedback and the level of local empowerment achieved through the branch team’s involvement in community initiatives.

Capitec’s dedication to community is formalised through a strategic volunteerism programme. More than just corporate social responsibility, the bank’s volunteerism is a direct expression of the bank’s values, with teams in each region empowered to dedicate time to local causes like education, financial literacy workshops and support for local SMEs. These initiatives further entrench the branch within their communities.

Product development is inherently linked to making a tangible, meaningful difference in people’s lives. The core of Capitec’s competitive advantage lies in simplicity and affordability. The bank’s low fees and inclusive product offerings translate into savings for clients each month. The money clients save on banking fees can then be redirected into their families, education or communities. The bank measures the collective impact of these savings, understanding that every rand not spent on fees is a rand that empowers a client to be more financially secure, indicating the direct link between the bank’s business model and its social purpose.