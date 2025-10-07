subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Business Day TV spoke to Cas Coovadia, SA’s B20 sherpa, about the forum’s approach in getting G20 governments to address key economic and social challenges through policy recommendations.

MORE B20/G20 NEWS AND OPINION:

SALIM ABU HANIFFA: Malaysia and SA as a blueprint for South-South  collaboration

The Asian country’s strategic location and untapped economic potential offer a compelling case for deeper engagement
Opinion
4 days ago

REGINALD PILLAY: Is SA’s inclusion in the G20 and B20 forums just a tick-box exercise?

Symbolic representation will not suffice, we must earn our seat at the table through improvements in governance, education and entrepreneurship
Opinion
6 days ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: G20 could be launch pad for addressing Africa’s debt

It is time for a practical strategy to be set in motion to tackle the issues of debt and rising cost of capital
Opinion
2 weeks ago

NALEDZANI MOSOMANE: How the B20 can close the $1.7-trillion gender credit gap

SA’s G20 presidency provides a rare chance to embed women’s financial inclusion into global economic policy
Opinion
1 week ago

WATCH: Innovation, youth leadership at the heart of G20 YEA Summit

Business Day TV spoke to Innocentia Motau, president of Young Entrepreneur SA (YESA)
National
3 weeks ago

G20 presidency secures R149m but faces R153m shortfall as summit nears

Deputy minister Alvin Botes says G20 presidency committed to reflecting African priorities and global solidarity
National
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Road to G20: Turning B20 recommendations into action

Business Day TV speaks to Sim Tshabalala, chair of the B20 finance and infrastructure task force, and Daniel Mminele, chair of the energy mix and ...
Politics
1 month ago

Business pushes G20 to prioritise youth, women and job-ready skills

B20 employment and education task force urges focus on early childhood development
Economy
1 month ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: G20 ministers can help developing countries tackle food insecurity

Meeting in the Western Cape will tackle trade, sustainable production methods and agricultural productivity
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
State proposes reduced municipal rates for small ...
Business
2.
Capitec delivers quality growth with R8bn in ...
Business
3.
Saica Awards shine a light on chartered ...
Business
4.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
5.
Responsible tourism is SA’s next growth frontier
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.