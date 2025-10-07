FREE | Read the September 2025 edition of Business Law & Tax
SA Reserve Bank’s proposed new rules are set to treat many gift cards more like financial products; A precisely drafted and clearly worded Statement of Work is a critical backbone of any successful project; Is Lady Gaga facing the music or is surf giant causing waves?; Cloud vs professional services — why getting it wrong could cost you
07 October 2025
For more than a decade, South African gift cards have existed largely within the consumer protection space. Section 63 of the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 (CPA) treats a gift card as a “pre-paid certificate, card, credit, voucher or similar device” issued by a supplier that undertakes to provide goods or services up to the stored value. The CPA guarantees, among other things, a minimum three-year validity period and prohibits the early expiry of the residual balance. Crucially, however, the CPA’s remit is limited: it was drafted on the assumption that the same party that issues the voucher is also the merchant that ultimately redeems it. That assumption is increasingly out of step with modern payment architectures, and the SA Reserve Bank has now signalled a decisive shift. A significant segment of the South African gift card market is poised to fall under direct Bank regulation. Issuers who wish to maintain the simplicity of a traditional gift certificate must keep their products genuinely single merchant and nontransferable; those who aspire to broader functionality must prepare for life as a regulated payment institution.
Cloud services and professional services may often be procured together, but they are fundamentally different. Failing to draw a clear line between the two can leave organisations exposed to spiralling costs, mismatched legal protections and even regulatory breaches. By drawing a clear distinction between cloud and professional services, organisations take control of their budgets, sharpen their legal protections and align with evolving compliance demands.
In the world of professional services, technology outsourcing and complex vendor relationships, the Statement of Work (SOW) is not just a formality, it is a critical backbone of any successful project. In reality, most contractual disputes do not occur under a master services agreement (which contains key legal clauses) but rather under an SOW (which contains commercial and service-specific clauses). Customers should ensure that SOWs do not contain overarching legal provisions which overwrite key master services agreement clauses such as warranties, indemnities and liability provisions. Therefore, a precisely drafted SOW is more than a mere project document, it is a service and commercial document which is key to any successful project. It is important to ensure that SOWs contain key clauses including, but not limited to, acceptance testing, deliverables, service-specific terms, project and delivery plan and so on.
Trademark owners across the globe often wonder why they need to register their trade name or logo, especially when they are unclear about its worth. This is the $100m question that pop icon Lady Gaga and surf brand LOST have to face in 2025. In March, the global superstar launched her new album and announced her new tour, both titled “MAYHEM”. Alongside record-breaking album sales came a merchandising opportunity, mostly consisting of articles of clothing depicting a “MAYHEM” logo. Enter Lost International, LLC, a California-based lifestyle brand which cemented itself in surfing culture since its inception in 1985. It was late March when Lost instituted legal proceedings in the US District Court for the Central District of California against Lady Gaga for alleged trademark infringement. Lost is seeking a staggering $100m in damages, along with a prohibitive interdict preventing Lady Gaga from using the “MAYHEM” trademark.
