State proposes reduced municipal rates for small businesses
It’s the biggest push yet to unleash the potential of small businesses since the early 1990s
06 October 2025 - 05:00
The government is proposing preferential business licensing for small businesses in a move that might see municipalities lower application fees and reduce municipal rates for small enterprises — in the biggest push yet to unleash the potential of small outfits since the early 1990s.
The draft Business Licensing Bill of 2025 says local councils may make bylaws to provide for preferential business licensing for small businesses and these may include a shortened and simplified application and renewal process, lower application fees and the waiver or suspension of fees...
