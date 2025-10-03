Business

Saica Awards shine a light on chartered accounting’s brightest stars

From student leaders to seasoned professionals, this prestigious awards programme celebrates excellence at every stage of the career journey

03 October 2025 - 09:01
Sponsored
The Saica Awards programme highlights exceptional individuals who are elevating the accounting profession, both in SA and abroad. Picture: 123RF/pugunsj
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has officially kicked off its annual celebration of excellence within the accounting profession through the Saica Awards — a unified programme that recognises outstanding individuals across every stage of their professional journey, from cradle to career.

From student leaders to seasoned professionals making global impact, the Saica Awards shine a spotlight on those who exemplify the institute’s values and contribute meaningfully to the profession and society.

This year’s awards season began with the Student Leadership Awards, held on September 18 2025, honouring young trailblazers who demonstrate exceptional leadership and a commitment to ethical excellence early in their careers.

The celebration continued with the South African in Australia Awards hosted on September 25 2025 in Sydney. These awards recognise expats who are making remarkable contributions across diverse fields; from accounting and entrepreneurship to science, the arts, and community leadership. They reflect Saica's ethos of difference-making, showcasing the global footprint of South African excellence.

Looking ahead, Saica invites you to join in celebrating the next wave of honorees at two upcoming events:

  • The Trainee Trailblazer Awards, which spotlight aspiring Saica trainees who are driving innovation, excellence, and leadership during their training journey.
  • The Top-35-Under-35-Awards, which honour young Saica members and associates under the age of 35 who are leading with purpose and creating measurable impact in their industries and communities.

Both events will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, on October 16 2025. Purchase your tickets here.

The Saica Awards also include the prestigious Chairman’s Awards, which recognise experienced members and associates who have made outstanding contributions in areas such as business leadership, transformation, and social responsibility. These awards serve as a powerful reminder of the lifelong impact Saica members and associates can have — not only within the profession but across society.

By consolidating its recognition programmess under the Saica Awards banner, the institute has created a cohesive platform that celebrates excellence, inspires future leaders, and strengthens the profession’s role in driving SA’s social and economic progress. 

As the awards season unfolds, Saica encourages members, associates, and the broader public to engage with the stories of these remarkable individuals. Their achievements reflect the power of purpose-driven leadership and the transformative potential of the accounting profession — in SA and beyond.

This article was sponsored by Saica.

The Saica Awards are sponsored by Standard Bank, Makosi, Xero, BDO, Milpark Education and CAMAF.

ALSO READ:

Saica iN-FOR_sight Summit 2025: explore insights that shape tomorrow’s future

SPONSORED | From AI to climate change, wellness to Fintech, this event is your chance to get ahead, connect across sectors, and lead with insight and ...
Business
2 weeks ago
