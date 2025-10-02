Capitec delivers quality growth with R8bn in headline earnings

Capitec, SA’s largest digital bank, has announced its interim financial months delivering another six months of strong growth with headline earnings rising 26% to R8bn in the period from March 2025 to August 2025.

Graham Lee, Group CEO of Capitec, says the group’s performance is achieved through its focus on its clients and delivering innovative solutions that remain relevant in their lives.

“Our goal has been to build trust and make a meaningful impact for our clients. The scale of our 25-million client base puts us in a strong position to lower the cost per transaction, increase revenue and continue to invest in new initiatives and products that meet our clients’ daily needs.”

Interim results highlights

Headline earnings increased by 26% to R8bn (August 2024: R6.4 bn).

Net interest income after credit impairments increased by 27% to R7.1bn — driven by new credit initiatives and prudent management.

Non-interest income, including Value-Added Services (VAS), Capitec Connect and Insurance, grew by 19% to R13.4bn (August 2024: R11.3bn).

The Fintech business including VAS and Capitec Connect grew by 40% to R2.9bn (August 2024: R2bn).

Return on shareholders’ equity improved to 31% (August 2024: 29%).

Winning clients across segments

Capitec Group’s total client base grew by 8%, with the Personal Bank now serving over half of SA’s adult population. Fully banked clients increased by 11% to 9.4-million. Clients aged between 16 and 35 grew to 12-million, giving Capitec a commanding 58% market share among the youth segment, and clients with salaries above R50,000 per month have increased by 24%, reflecting Capitec’s growing relevance among higher-income earners.

Diversified ecosystem powering growth

The group continues to deliver impressive returns by diversifying beyond Personal Banking.

Capitec’s Insurance business contributed 26% to the group’s earnings and includes Credit Life Insurance, Life Cover, and Funeral Plans, which now cover 15.8-million lives — up 16% year-on-year.