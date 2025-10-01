From a fund manager’s perspective, capital flows depend on more than resilience — investors also look at scalability, governance and long-term growth potential. Business Day TV spoke to Grace Legodi, Managing Partner at Keyo Ventures, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What drives capital flows to business
Business Day TV talks to Grace Legodi, managing partner at Keyo Ventures, about what attracts capital, from a fund manager’s perspective
