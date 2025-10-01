subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
From a fund manager’s perspective, capital flows depend on more than resilience — investors also look at scalability, governance and long-term growth potential. Business Day TV spoke to Grace Legodi, Managing Partner at Keyo Ventures, for more detail.

