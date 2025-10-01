Kumba Iron Ore CEO Mpumi Zikalala. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Anglo American’s Invest-Fest explored how businesses can go beyond profit to create meaningful impact and close gaps in the economic ecosystem. Business Day TV spoke to Mpumi Zikalala, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore, on why this matters.
WATCH: Reshaping business for impact
Business Day TV speaks to Mpumi Zikalala, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore
