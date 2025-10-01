Anglo American’s Impact Finance Network hosted its 2025 Invest-Fest, aimed at strengthening entrepreneurs and fostering collaboration across Southern Africa. Business Day TV spoke to Emma Parker, sustainable and impact finance manager at Anglo American on the sidelines for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Driving impact finance in Southern Africa
Business Day TV speaks to Emma Parker, sustainable and impact finance manager at Anglo American
Anglo American’s Impact Finance Network hosted its 2025 Invest-Fest, aimed at strengthening entrepreneurs and fostering collaboration across Southern Africa. Business Day TV spoke to Emma Parker, sustainable and impact finance manager at Anglo American on the sidelines for more insight.
RECOMMENDED:
WATCH: What drives capital flows to business
WATCH: Reshaping business for impact
PODCAST | Cell C strategy chief unpacks company turnaround
Natascha Viljoen takes over R1.6-trillion gold mining major
PODCAST | Discovery Bank’s road to profits
PODCAST | Check Point warns of growing cybercrime activity in Africa
FREE TO READ | The Packaging Industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.