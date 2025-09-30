Responsible tourism is SA’s next growth frontier
Eco-conscious travel can unlock jobs, support SMMEs and bring growth to regions left behind
Tourism in SA has long been recognised as a driver of economic growth, social development and cultural exchange. As the sector recovers from the pandemic, the next challenge is ensuring that growth is both inclusive and sustainable. Eco-conscious or responsible travel is emerging as a powerful lever to achieve this. By embedding sustainability into tourism operations, SA can create more jobs, strengthen SMMEs and spread economic opportunities into regions that have traditionally been left behind.
Tourism’s role in economic recovery
Tourism already plays a central role in the South African economy. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the sector directly and indirectly contributes about 9% of GDP and supports close to 1.7-million jobs. This makes it one of the most labour-intensive industries in the country, particularly benefitting women and youth. Each marginal increase in visitor numbers has an outsize effect on employment, as every tourist requires a chain of services spanning accommodation, food, transport and leisure.
Responsible tourism enhances this multiplier effect. By diversifying product offerings and encouraging travel beyond well-known attractions, sustainable models ensure that benefits reach more people. Jobs created through conscious travel, such as conservation guides, heritage interpreters, local artisans and renewable energy technicians, are rooted in place and cannot be outsourced.
Unlocking SMME potential through sustainability
SMMEs form the backbone of SA’s tourism economy, from family-run guest houses to community-based tour operators. Yet many face high input costs, energy insecurity, and limited access to finance. Here, sustainability and responsible travel can be a solution rather than a burden.
Initiatives such as the Green Tourism Incentive Programme enable businesses to adopt energy- and water-saving technologies, including solar power, greywater systems, and efficient heating solutions. These investments reduce operational costs, protect against disruptions and enhance competitiveness. Importantly, travellers are increasingly using sustainability credentials when making booking decisions. SMMEs that can demonstrate sustainability practices are better positioned to capture this growing market segment.
Digital platforms amplify this opportunity. Online travel agencies now include “eco-friendly” filters, rewarding businesses that integrate sustainability. For SMMEs, this creates visibility in global markets that would otherwise be difficult to access, levelling the playing field against larger competitors. SA’s home-grown Fair Trade Tourism features strongly as a globally recognised Responsible Tourism Certification scheme. Fair Trade Tourism’s scheme is differentiated from global schemes due to a focus on social and people development, in addition to environmental and economic benefits. For Africa, social development is often just as important or even more so than environmental and economic considerations.
Regional development and inclusive growth
One of the most compelling arguments for responsible travel is its ability to spread benefits beyond SA’s main tourism corridors. By highlighting conservation areas, township experiences, cultural heritage and rural landscapes, sustainable tourism naturally drives demand into regions with untapped potential.
When communities are directly involved in tourism, the impact is transformativeLee-Anne Bac, advisory partner: tourism at BDO SA
When communities are directly involved in tourism, the impact is transformative. Revenue-sharing agreements, community-owned lodges, and partnerships with local suppliers ensure that tourism spend circulates within the local economy. This stimulates micro enterprises in areas such as agriculture, crafts, guiding and transport. The result is more inclusive growth, with tourism acting as a catalyst for regional development.
However, realising this potential requires deliberate effort. Investment in infrastructure such as roads, digital connectivity, and safe transport remains critical to unlocking lesser-known destinations. Equally important is capacity building: equipping community partners with the skills, governance, and financial literacy needed to become credible business partners.
Policy, business and community alignment
For responsible travel to deliver on its promise, collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential. Policymakers can accelerate progress by:
- Scaling up concessional finance programmes to support SMME adoption of sustainable practices.
- Improving infrastructure and connectivity to enable equitable access to tourism opportunities.
- Establishing clear sustainability standards that speak to SA’s specific needs and position it competitively.
Businesses, meanwhile, can:
- Invest in green technologies to cut costs and unlock new revenue streams.
- Prioritise local procurement to strengthen community value chains.
- Actively support and develop local SMMEs and community tourism businesses.
- Measure and report on their sustainability impact, building trust with travellers and investors.
Communities, when empowered as equal partners, ensure that tourism’s benefits are widely shared and socially sustainable.
The path ahead
Responsible travel is not simply a marketing trend; it’s an economic strategy. By linking sustainability to job creation, SMME competitiveness, and regional development, SA can ensure tourism remains resilient, inclusive and future-ready.
The opportunity is clear: every responsible choice made by travellers, businesses, and policymakers contributes to a cycle of growth that creates jobs, empowers small and large enterprises, and uplifts communities across the country. As global travel patterns shift towards responsible choices, SA has the chance to position itself not only as a world-class destination but also as a model for how sustainable tourism can drive inclusive development.
• About the author: Lee-Anne Bac is advisory partner: tourism at BDO SA.
This article was sponsored by BDO SA.