Responsible tourism is SA’s next growth frontier

Tourism in SA has long been recognised as a driver of economic growth, social development and cultural exchange. As the sector recovers from the pandemic, the next challenge is ensuring that growth is both inclusive and sustainable. Eco-conscious or responsible travel is emerging as a powerful lever to achieve this. By embedding sustainability into tourism operations, SA can create more jobs, strengthen SMMEs and spread economic opportunities into regions that have traditionally been left behind.

Tourism’s role in economic recovery

Tourism already plays a central role in the South African economy. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the sector directly and indirectly contributes about 9% of GDP and supports close to 1.7-million jobs. This makes it one of the most labour-intensive industries in the country, particularly benefitting women and youth. Each marginal increase in visitor numbers has an outsize effect on employment, as every tourist requires a chain of services spanning accommodation, food, transport and leisure.

Responsible tourism enhances this multiplier effect. By diversifying product offerings and encouraging travel beyond well-known attractions, sustainable models ensure that benefits reach more people. Jobs created through conscious travel, such as conservation guides, heritage interpreters, local artisans and renewable energy technicians, are rooted in place and cannot be outsourced.

Unlocking SMME potential through sustainability

SMMEs form the backbone of SA’s tourism economy, from family-run guest houses to community-based tour operators. Yet many face high input costs, energy insecurity, and limited access to finance. Here, sustainability and responsible travel can be a solution rather than a burden.

Initiatives such as the Green Tourism Incentive Programme enable businesses to adopt energy- and water-saving technologies, including solar power, greywater systems, and efficient heating solutions. These investments reduce operational costs, protect against disruptions and enhance competitiveness. Importantly, travellers are increasingly using sustainability credentials when making booking decisions. SMMEs that can demonstrate sustainability practices are better positioned to capture this growing market segment.

Digital platforms amplify this opportunity. Online travel agencies now include “eco-friendly” filters, rewarding businesses that integrate sustainability. For SMMEs, this creates visibility in global markets that would otherwise be difficult to access, levelling the playing field against larger competitors. SA’s home-grown Fair Trade Tourism features strongly as a globally recognised Responsible Tourism Certification scheme. Fair Trade Tourism’s scheme is differentiated from global schemes due to a focus on social and people development, in addition to environmental and economic benefits. For Africa, social development is often just as important or even more so than environmental and economic considerations.

Regional development and inclusive growth

One of the most compelling arguments for responsible travel is its ability to spread benefits beyond SA’s main tourism corridors. By highlighting conservation areas, township experiences, cultural heritage and rural landscapes, sustainable tourism naturally drives demand into regions with untapped potential.