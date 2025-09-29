FREE TO READ | The Packaging Industry

RMB Corvest and its partner, Dlondlobala Capital, have successfully facilitated a management buyout of Nampak Liquid Cartons, marking a new era for the business. The division, which includes operations in SA, Zambia and Malawi, will now operate as a standalone, privately owned entity under the name Diversified Liquid Packaging Group (Pty) Ltd (DLP Group).
The DLP Group offers a fully integrated packaging solution, including filling equipment and technical services to improve packaging efficiencies for clients. The business strives to provide cost-effective, environmentally friendly solutions.
Meanwhile, paper-based packaging remains SA’s preferred sustainable packaging choice. According to the Paper Manufacturers Association of SA, the South African findings of the 2025 Two Sides Trend Tracker — a global survey on the print and paper industry — reveals that consumers value paper-based packaging for its recyclability, biodegradability or compostability, lower environmental impact, affordability, safety and its ability to display clear product information.
The local packaging industry has made positive strides in designing for recyclability with designers, brand owners and retailers now consciously creating products with their end-of-life in mind
