FREE TO READ | The Packaging Industry

The local packaging industry has made positive strides in designing for recyclability with designers, brand owners and retailers now consciously creating products with their end-of-life in mind

29 September 2025 - 17:55
RMB Corvest and its partner, Dlondlobala Capital, have successfully facilitated a management buyout of Nampak Liquid Cartons, marking a new era for the business. The division, which includes operations in SA, Zambia and Malawi, will now operate as a standalone, privately owned entity under the name Diversified Liquid Packaging Group (Pty) Ltd (DLP Group).

The DLP Group offers a fully integrated packaging solution, including filling equipment and technical services to improve packaging efficiencies for clients. The business strives to provide cost-effective, environmentally friendly solutions.

Meanwhile, paper-based packaging remains SA’s preferred sustainable packaging choice. According to the Paper Manufacturers Association of SA, the South African findings of the 2025 Two Sides Trend Tracker — a global survey on the print and paper industry — reveals that consumers value paper-based packaging for its recyclability, biodegradability or compostability, lower environmental impact, affordability, safety and its ability to display clear product information.

 

