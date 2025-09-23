Nedbank CIB crowned Best Investment Bank in SA for the third year running

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has once again been recognised as the Best Investment Bank in SA. This was announced at the 2025 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards.

This is the third consecutive year the business has earned this honour, following wins in 2023 and 2024, an achievement that underscores its leadership.

The recognition highlights the confidence placed on Nedbank CIB, the depth of expertise in its teams, and the ability to deliver solutions that address immediate market realities while positioning businesses for long-term growth.

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards are regarded as a benchmark of excellence in international financial services; celebrating the innovation, execution, and leadership that drive meaningful outcomes.

Securing the Best Investment Bank in SA title for three consecutive years is a powerful endorsement of Nedbank CIB’s consistency, agility, and ability to meet evolving client needs in a dynamic financial landscape.