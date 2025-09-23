Nedbank CIB crowned Best Investment Bank in SA for the third year running
Bank honoured for its consistency, agility, and ability to meet evolving client needs at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has once again been recognised as the Best Investment Bank in SA. This was announced at the 2025 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards.
This is the third consecutive year the business has earned this honour, following wins in 2023 and 2024, an achievement that underscores its leadership.
The recognition highlights the confidence placed on Nedbank CIB, the depth of expertise in its teams, and the ability to deliver solutions that address immediate market realities while positioning businesses for long-term growth.
The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards are regarded as a benchmark of excellence in international financial services; celebrating the innovation, execution, and leadership that drive meaningful outcomes.
Securing the Best Investment Bank in SA title for three consecutive years is a powerful endorsement of Nedbank CIB’s consistency, agility, and ability to meet evolving client needs in a dynamic financial landscape.
“For Nedbank CIB, this award affirms the consistency and resilience of our business, our deep understanding of our clients and markets, and our ability to deliver differentiated, forward-thinking solutions. It reflects the trust our clients place in us and the value we create through strategic insight, sector expertise, and impactful partnerships,” says Anél Bosman, group managing executive of Nedbank CIB.
The accolade also reflects Nedbank CIB’s contribution to SA’s economic and social development. By working with clients across diverse sectors, the business continues to support investment, unlock opportunity, and drive progress.
As Nedbank CIB celebrates this milestone, the recognition serves not only as a mark of past achievement but as a catalyst for continued excellence. In a world where financial services are constantly evolving, this accolade reinforces the institution’s role as a trusted partner, one that remains committed to shaping a future defined by resilience, innovation, and shared progress.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.