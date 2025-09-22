FREE | Read the August 2025 edition of Business Law & Tax
SA can turn a daily caffeine habit into a powerful tool for combating climate change and promoting sustainability; Issuance of blue bonds to help address SA’s water crisis; Poor performance is more than just all in the mind; Don’t leave matters to chance when you die — draft your will and leave your legacy
22 September 2025 - 20:16
There is significant potential for South African businesses, especially cafés, restaurants and corporate offices, and beverage companies producing coffee (which generate substantial coffee grounds and beans waste), to partner with biofuel companies and adopt circular economy practices. By diverting coffee waste from landfill and converting it into biofuel and other value-added products, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint, comply with legal obligations and contribute to a more sustainable future.
Blue bonds present a strategic opportunity to mobilise capital and strengthen governance in support of sustainable development. In SA, they could play an important role in addressing the water crisis and tackling the country’s water infrastructure challenges while advancing both SDG and ESG objectives.
It is important for employers to establish the true reason for performance concerns by employees, and have a clear, evidence-based approach to managing poor performance, particularly where there is a potential link to mental illness. This requires a delicate balance between addressing the performance concerns and remaining sensitive and supportive in relation to the employee’s mental wellbeing.
Having a valid will in place will ensure that your assets are disposed of in accordance with your wishes after your death. The act of drafting a will holds far greater power than leaving matters to chance. It ensures your final wishes are respected and offers peace of mind and clarity, both for you and those you care about most.
More on these stories and others, available in this month’s Business Law & Tax Review.
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.