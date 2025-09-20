Business

FREE TO READ | RECYCLING

National clean-up event fosters a culture of accountability

20 September 2025 - 14:54
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The annual Clean-Up & Recycle SA Week takes place this week. Highlights include National River Clean-Up Day which takes place on Wednesday September 17, National Recycling Day South Africa, which takes place on Thursday September 18 and International Coastal Clean-Up Day/World Clean-Up Day which takes place on Saturday 20 September 2025.

The event is once again being organised by Plastics SA, the umbrella body representing the plastics industry, and is supported by the packaging industry.

This inspiring initiative encourages all citizens to take pride in their environment by actively participating in clean-up and recycling activities, making a difference where they work, live and play.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
SME confidence dips as fiscal delays and ...
Business
3.
Africa’s agricultural revolution: beyond farming ...
Business
4.
Saica iN-FOR_sight Summit 2025: explore insights ...
Business
5.
Inside B20 SA: where global business shapes ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.