Saica iN-FOR_sight Summit 2025: explore insights that shape tomorrow’s future

This October, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) invites you to a bold new chapter in thought leadership: the iN-FOR_sight Summit 2025.

Taking place from October 14 to 16 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, this summit is designed to do more than inform: it’ll transform the way accounting and finance professionals think, lead, and act in service of the public interest.

At its heart, the iN-FOR_sight Summit is about exploring insights that shape tomorrow’s future. Over three days, delegates will immerse themselves in conversations that matter — not only to the accounting and finance profession but to society as a whole.

Expect deep dives into artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, discussions on climate change and sustainability, explorations of financial innovation and fintech, and conversations that place wellness, resilience, and mental health at the centre of leadership.