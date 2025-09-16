SME confidence dips as fiscal delays and political turbulence unsettle sector
Business Partners index shows small firms worried by budget delay, revenue shortfall and rising survival risks
16 September 2025 - 19:11
SA’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) entered 2025 with optimism, but confidence slipped in the first quarter as fiscal uncertainty and political turbulence weighed on the sector, the latest SME Confidence Index from Business Partners shows.
The index is closely watched as a barometer of small business resilience, with SMEs being an important contributor to employment and growth opportunities in SA...
