WATCH: Inside the app that millions bank on

Capitec is setting its sights on an often-overlooked market: informal businesses. While most banks have separate offerings for individuals and registered businesses, there is a gap for people running businesses that aren’t formal companies. Capitec aims to provide these entrepreneurs with essential tools like point-of-sale systems, credit and reporting, all within the same ecosystem.

Other developments in the pipeline include cross-border remittances that enable more affordable international payments, especially within Africa, by exploring alternative payment rails beyond the traditional SWIFT system, reducing the client onboarding process to just 30 seconds, and continuous work on security to protect clients from fraud.

One of the app’s most innovative recent additions is its in-app calling feature, which allows clients to call support agents for free, without needing airtime. The feature was an instant success when it was introduced earlier this year, with 40% of all customer calls shifting to the app overnight, improving both client and agent experiences. The app digitally authenticates callers, allowing agents to greet the client by name and reducing service time by a third.

What the discussion very clearly revealed is that the Capitec app is much more than just a tool for transactions. Rather, it’s a dynamic platform that is constantly evolving based on client needs and Capitec’s commitment to simplicity, value and authentic innovation.