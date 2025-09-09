‘A turning point for Africa’: B20 SA delivers landmark policy proposals to the G20

Representing the G20 Presidency, minister of international relations & cooperation Ronald Lamola said the recommendations reflected that Africa could be a leading voice in the world in energy, agriculture, digital innovation and industrialisation.

“They are not just African priorities, they are global imperatives and can be achieved only if we all meaningfully pursue solidarity, equality and sustainability,” he said. “There is a need to challenge narrow, extractive and self-interest driven economics. We should all strive for inclusive growth.”

The B20 SA calls on the global business community to take the lead in the advocacy phase. Coovadia urged the private sector to present financing models, data and demonstration projects that could bring the proposals to life, stressing that integrity, transparency and strong governance are essential.

This is the first time the B20 has been hosted on African soil, following recent presidencies in Indonesia, India and Brazil. The theme, Inclusive Growth and Prosperity through Global Cooperation, underscores SA’s commitment to shaping a connected and more equitable global economy.

B20 SA has also set a benchmark for gender equity, with 50% women representation in key leadership roles.