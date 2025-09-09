‘A turning point for Africa’: B20 SA delivers landmark policy proposals to the G20
B20 SA calls on the global business community to help ensure its recommendations are not only acknowledged, but acted on
B20 SA formally handed over 30 recommendations to the G20 Presidency last week, marking a transformative moment for the continent and a significant development in global economic cooperation.
The handover comes ahead of SA’s hosting of the G20 Summit in November, positioning the country at the centre of international dialogue on inclusive growth and sustainable development.
Cas Coovadia, B20 SA Sherpa, described the handover as "a turning point for Africa and the Global South, emphasising that the recommendations were evidence-based, backed by key performance indicators, and ready for implementation.
The proposals, developed across B20 SA’s eight task forces, are structured around five strategic themes and three enabling mechanisms. These themes include:
- Capital access for infrastructure investment and industry;
- Food security through enhanced agricultural value chains;
- Climate-responsive economic systems;
- Digital and skills transformation; and
- Industrialisation via Africa’s critical minerals.
Supporting mechanisms focus on:
- Business resilience;
- Public–private investment partnerships; and
- The empowerment of women and small businesses.
Representing the G20 Presidency, minister of international relations & cooperation Ronald Lamola said the recommendations reflected that Africa could be a leading voice in the world in energy, agriculture, digital innovation and industrialisation.
“They are not just African priorities, they are global imperatives and can be achieved only if we all meaningfully pursue solidarity, equality and sustainability,” he said. “There is a need to challenge narrow, extractive and self-interest driven economics. We should all strive for inclusive growth.”
The B20 SA calls on the global business community to take the lead in the advocacy phase. Coovadia urged the private sector to present financing models, data and demonstration projects that could bring the proposals to life, stressing that integrity, transparency and strong governance are essential.
This is the first time the B20 has been hosted on African soil, following recent presidencies in Indonesia, India and Brazil. The theme, Inclusive Growth and Prosperity through Global Cooperation, underscores SA’s commitment to shaping a connected and more equitable global economy.
B20 SA has also set a benchmark for gender equity, with 50% women representation in key leadership roles.
This is Africa’s global moment. We invite the world to engage with these recommendations, collaborate with us and join us in leading changeCas Coovadia, B20 SA Sherpa
In the lead-up to the G20 Summit, B20 SA will engage governments, multilateral institutions and business leaders to build momentum around the recommendations. The objective is to ensure the proposals are not only acknowledged but acted on.
Lamola extended the G20 Presidency’s congratulations to the B20 SA for reaching this important milestone, acknowledging the team for their dedication and vision.
He also expressed the presidency’s gratitude to the host, Business Unity SA (Busa), the host organisation of B20 SA, Coovadia, the Task Force leaders, their teams and the sponsors who believed in the transformative power of an African-led B20. “The success of B20 SA is a testament to what collaboration, commitment and shared purpose can accomplish,” he said.
“This is Africa’s global moment,” Coovadia said. “We invite the world to engage with these recommendations, collaborate with us and join us in leading change.”
Visit the B20 SA website for access to its policy recommendations.
