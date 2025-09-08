Innovative finance structures propel Africa’s renewable energy boom
How sophisticated financial partnerships are transforming the continent’s energy landscape
Africa’s renewable energy sector is experiencing a remarkable transformation, driven not just by abundant natural resources but also by increasingly sophisticated financial structures that are redefining how large-scale infrastructure projects come to life.
From Ghana’s renewable energy funds to Mozambique’s integrated gas-renewable strategies, the continent is pioneering innovative approaches that balance commercial viability with developmental impact.
African countries are leveraging their energy challenges as opportunities for leapfrogging directly to renewable-first energy systems
The evolution is particularly striking when considering Africa’s unique position in the global energy landscape. While developed markets grapple with retrofitting existing infrastructure, African countries are leveraging their energy challenges as opportunities for leapfrogging directly to renewable-first energy systems. This pragmatic approach recognises that over 600-million Africans still lack energy access, requiring solutions that address both transition goals and immediate energy security needs.
Recent developments have only accelerated this momentum. When the US stepped back from SA’s Just Energy Transition (JET) partnership earlier this year, creating a $1bn funding gap in what was originally a $13.8bn commitment, the continent’s response highlighted its resilience and the innovation that now characterises Africa’s energy sector. Rather than stalling progress, stakeholders responded with urgency and creativity, developing new partnerships and financing mechanisms.
The EU, the UK, Japan, and Canada quickly reaffirmed their commitments, with the EU announcing a Global Gateway Investment Package worth €4.7bn focused largely on SA’s clean energy transition. More significantly, African leaders began calling for expanded regional and South-South finance, pushing institutions like the Green Climate Fund and the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative into greater leadership roles.
Resilience through financial innovation
The World Bank-linked Climate Investment Funds’ recent approval of the next phase of SA’s coal-exit plan unlocked R47bn ($2.6bn) in funding, demonstrating how blended finance structures combining grants, concessional loans, and private investment create commercially viable pathways for large-scale infrastructure development.
These frameworks maintain crucial public sector involvement, with governments creating enabling policy environments that allow private sector partners to balance commercial returns with developmental impact. Investment is flowing into base infrastructure supporting critical mineral extraction in countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, direct generation assets including utility-scale solar and wind farms, grid-scale battery storage, transmission infrastructure, and off-grid systems serving remote communities.
As of 2025, Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has participated in over 12,000MW of closed deals across the continent, spanning utility-scale projects through programmes like SA’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), distributed generation, energy trading and aggregation, and battery storage initiatives.
The evolution of financial partnerships
Financial institutions are fundamentally reimagining their role in Africa’s energy transformation. The traditional model of banks as capital providers has evolved into something far more sophisticated, with institutions serving as facilitators, partners, and innovators who understand complex regulatory frameworks and structure unprecedented deals.
Banks have evolved beyond traditional capital providers. They are facilitators, partners, and innovators who understand complex regulatory frameworks and structure unprecedented
deals
Standard Bank CIB’s presence across 20 African markets provides crucial advantages in this environment. Cross-border energy transactions, such as the innovative SA-Zambia electricity trading structure that helped ease Zambia’s 18-hour load-shedding schedule, require deep local relationships and regulatory expertise across multiple jurisdictions.
Grid liberalisation represents perhaps the most transformative development, enabled by supportive government policy changes that have sparked innovation, attracted private capital, and accelerated the energy transition. Aggregation models allow independent power producers to supply electricity to various off-takers, creating scale and flexibility that single-asset deals cannot achieve. Countries like Ghana, Uganda, Mozambique, and Tanzania are progressing towards similar frameworks, adapting SA’s implementation of Africa’s aggregation structures to their specific contexts.
Regional integration and future outlook
Africa’s energy transition is entering a new phase characterised by sophisticated regional integration. Cross-border renewable energy and gas infrastructure projects create opportunities for countries to leverage comparative advantages. East Africa’s hydro and geothermal resources, West Africa’s gas reserves, and Southern Africa’s solar and wind potential are complementing each other through improved transmission networks and innovative trading mechanisms.
The regulatory frameworks and financing structures developed in SA are being adapted and deployed across the continent within years rather than decades. Markets that historically required decades to build basic energy infrastructure are now implementing advanced systems in compressed time frames.
The bankability challenge, long a primary constraint in attracting private capital, is being addressed through sophisticated risk allocation across stakeholders. Financial institutions play greater roles in helping public sector clients develop projects that meet commercial investment criteria while relieving funding pressure on government budgets.
As the largest bank on the continent, invested in facilitating Africa’s move to less carbon-intensive power sources, Standard Bank CIB focuses on including local industry stakeholders and mobilising local banks and capital providers. It prioritises multicurrency solutions that mobilise local currency rather than relying solely on hard currency.
From Ghana’s renewable energy initiatives to Kenya’s climate commitments and Uganda’s grid-scale solar projects, African countries are building African solutions for African challenges, supported by partners who understand that sustainable development requires both commercial viability and developmental impact.
• About the author: Aadil Cajee is head of Energy and Infrastructure Finance at Standard Bank CIB.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank, Corporate and Investment Banking.