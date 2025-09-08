From ideas to implementation: leveraging SA’s B20 process to drive action

SA’s hosting of the G20 presents a historic opportunity. For the first time in two decades, African markets can bring their priorities to the global table and push for tangible action. The stakes are high. Mere discussion is not enough.

For participants of B20 — the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community — the pressure is even greater.

In the 2024 round in Brazil, B20 proposals achieved unprecedented uptake by the G20. This year, business leaders participating in the B20 process are expected to do more than enhance their visibility. They are aiming to develop proposals that are ambitious yet pragmatic, aligned to both business priorities and the public good. Overall, they need to deliver proposals that will result in real-world impact. And they need to do this at pace, collaborating with hundreds of peers while managing their day jobs.

So, how can B20 participants ensure their effort is worth it? The answer lies in more than active participation or polished communiqués. What makes the process meaningful is seeing proposals adopted by the G20 and, crucially, translated into action. But not every proposal survives the journey from idea to implementation. What makes some succeed where others stall? What differentiates proposals that drive tangible outcomes from those that fade after the meetings conclude?

The soon-to-be-launched Sanlam ESG Barometer: B20 Policy Impact Special Report — published in partnership with Business Day and researched by Krutham — tackles these questions. The research analysed the past three B20 cycles, tracking which proposals were adopted into G20 recommendations and which of those saw real-world follow-through by G20 nations. The research team identified patterns among successful proposals and stress-tested these findings with key B20 stakeholders.