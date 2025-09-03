Africa’s agricultural revolution: beyond farming to food security

Africa’s food security paradox is stark: a continent blessed with 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land imports $50bn worth of food annually, while 58% of its population faces food insecurity.

As the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Strategy and Action Plan 2026-2035 takes shape, so does a new investment philosophy that could transform this equation.

Paul Muganwa, executive director of Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Stanbic Uganda — part of the Standard Bank Group, represents a growing school of thought that agricultural modernisation requires looking far beyond the farm gate.

“Real progress happens when you invest in the entire ecosystem,” he says, “from power transmission lines for agro-processing facilities to digital payment platforms that connect smallholder farmers with regional and global markets.”

This holistic approach underpins Standard Bank CIB’s Pan-African strategy that demonstrates the profound impact infrastructure projects seemingly unrelated to farming can have. Power-sharing agreements supported by the Standard Bank Group across East Africa directly enhances agricultural productivity by ensuring reliable electricity for processing facilities and cold storage.