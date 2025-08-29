FREE | Read the July 2025 edition of Business Law & Tax
Nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank is back in the spotlight; SA’s Fair Pay Bill may well be a catalyst for change by aiming to end salary discrimination and promote equal opportunity in the workplace; What tariff shifts mean for businesses in SA; Employers face complex duties when employees are incarcerated — what does the Draft Code of Good Practice on Dismissal require?
29 August 2025 - 15:17
The SA Reserve Bank Amendment Bill of 2018 has again become the subject of a vigorous debate following the public hearing held by SA’s parliament on July 2 2025. In essence, the bill proposes to nationalise the SA Reserve Bank by: (i) making the state the sole shareholder of the Bank and (ii) empowering the finance minister to appoint all directors of the Bank. It seems that the most crucial question should not be whether the Bank is owned by the state or by private shareholders, but rather, whether its operational independence is maintained.
SA may be on the brink of a major shift in how employers handle remuneration matters in recruitment. The recently introduced Fair Pay Bill aims to end salary discrimination and promote equal opportunity in the workplace. At its core, the bill seeks to ban employers from asking about a candidate’s previous salary history and requires employers to be upfront about what they are willing to pay for a role. This is a game-changer for both employers and job seekers and — if passed — is set to reshape recruitment, pay practices and workplace culture across the country.
In an era of intensifying global trade protectionism, the jury may still be out on the full extent of tariffs facing SA, but the warning signs are flashing. South African exporters and importers alike must prepare for a world where regulatory costs and complexity are rising — and where agility, data and strategic foresight will define who wins and who falls behind.
Employers must follow a series of procedural steps before considering dismissal because of incarceration. These steps are designed to protect the rights of employees while balancing the operational needs of the business. They include confirmation of incarceration, communication, allowing representation and investigating alternatives.
