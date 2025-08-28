Six dynamic women leading Africa’s global economic agenda
At the helm of B20 SA’s task forces, these women are amplifying the continent’s voice at the highest levels of international decision-making
As SA hosts the G20 for the first time, the B20 SA platform is making history — not only through its policy ambition, but through its leadership.
Six dynamic women are steering its key task forces, shaping global recommendations on trade, infrastructure, digital transformation, governance, and food systems. Their voices are not symbolic — they are strategic, substantive and catalytic.
About B20 SA
As the official business forum of the G20, B20 SA ensures that the voice of the global business community is heard at the highest levels of international governance.
The recommendations of each of its eight task forces will feed into the final policy package to be delivered to the G20 presidency in early September, ahead of the B20 SA Summit in Johannesburg from November 18 to 20.
These women are not just leading. They are rewriting the global economic narrative.
Here, they reflect on how their work is central to B20 SA’s strategic pillar of inclusion, ensuring that policy recommendations reflect the voices, needs and ambitions of the African continent.
Nonkululeko Nyembezi
Co-chair of B20 SA
“Africa faces an $85bn annual infrastructure financing gap, yet the opportunity is immense. Through the B20 SA Finance and Infrastructure Taskforce, we’re charting a roadmap to unlock long-term capital, expand investable projects, and ensure inclusive development.”
Busi Mavuso
Chair of the B20 SA Local Business Advisory Council
“State capability is a core pillar on Africa’s economic agenda. A capable state, one that delivers efficiently, transparently and consistently, is essential to unlock private investment, drive inclusive growth and realise the continent’s potential.
“Business is ready to partner, but reform must be real, not rhetorical. Through B20 SA, we are advancing actionable recommendations to strengthen institutions, foster policy coherence and build trust. This is how we shift from fragility to opportunity and position Africa as a global economic force.”
Busi Mabuza
Chair of the B20 SA Trade and Investment Task Force
“This is a pivotal moment to reimagine global trade — making it more inclusive, sustainable and future-focused. Africa’s potential is immense, yet global investment remains below 3%.
“Our vision is clear: structural transformation, equitable access, and a global economy where Africa is central — not peripheral.”
Ruwayda Redfearn
Chair of the B20 SA Integrity and Compliance Task Force
“Africa loses $120bn annually to corruption — money that should build roads, power stations and schools.
“Integrity must become a competitive advantage, not a checkbox. When African projects lead with transparency, they don’t just meet expectations — they redefine them.”
Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa
Chair of the B20 SA Digital Transformation Task Force
“Digital transformation is reshaping economies, but without intentional inclusion, it risks deepening divides. A digital future must be built for everyone — not just the connected few. Inclusion isn’t a retrofit; it must be the blueprint.”
Debra Mallowah
Chair of the B20 SA Sustainable Food Systems and Agriculture Task Force
“Africa holds the key to transforming global food systems. We must scale proven solutions, democratise technology and embed inclusion — especially for women, youth and smallholders. Food systems can become engines of inclusive growth.”
This article was sponsored by B20 SA.