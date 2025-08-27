The affect of AI and harnessing tools to adapt to an evolving landscape is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Joining host Mudiwa Gavaza is futurist and author John Sanei.
The discussion focuses on the difference between companies that put AI at the heart of what they do versus those that have it at the side of their business.
Speaking at iqbusiness’s Geshidocon event in Johannesburg recently, Sanei says leaders need to invest in more soft skills to cope with the rapid changes in the workplace that will be brought on by AI.
In fact, he says, AI has already started to change the way people do business and how organisations operate, as evidenced by the disruption that Chinese clothing retailer Shein has brought to the market, displacing established fast fashion players like Zara.
Using AI, Shein has become more efficient and effective in how it manages its supply chain, being able to quickly respond to changes in the fashion market
Sanei explains the shifts that AI is causing in business; tools for leaders to work effectively in the environment; advice for professionals; and ways in which businesses can quickly adapt to the shifting environment.
Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Leadership tools AI-driven business
Futurist and author John Sanei joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
