WATCH: Welo Health: Using tech to simplify healthcare for all

What if the secret to building a successful start-up isn’t about speed, but about patience?

In the latest episode of Bank on it, Zanele Matome, the co-founder and CEO of Welo Health, shares how she got her startup off the ground by ignoring conventional wisdom and focusing on the long game.

This isn’t just the story of Matome’s healthtech company — which uses a dynamic platform to provide on-demand workplace and homecare services to corporates and health insurers — but is also a blueprint for founders who want to build a sustainable business.

Bank on it is a bold new video and vodcast series launched by Capitec in partnership with Business Day and hosted by Koshiek Karan, a former investment banker turned financial education influencer and fintech entrepreneur. Karan is known for demystifying finance in an entertaining, relatable way through his platform Banker X.