Africa must lead global food systems and industrial policy reform: B20 SA

A recent virtual roundtable — hosted by B20 Sherpa Cas Coovadia under SA’s G20 presidency — spotlighted the urgent need for global action on food systems, industrial resilience and inclusive trade as business leaders and B20 SA task force chairs warned of rising economic and environmental fragility.

As the official business forum of the G20, B20 SA ensures that the voice of the global business community is heard at the highest levels of international governance.

The aim of this roundtable was to unveil the early recommendations of the B20 SA Sustainable Food Systems and Agriculture and Industrial Transformation and Innovation Task Forces, chaired by Bayer Crop Science Africa’s Debra Mallowah and Toyota SA Motors CEO Andrew Kirby respectively.

These recommendations will feed into the final policy package to be delivered to the G20 presidency in early September, ahead of the B20 SA Summit in Johannesburg from November 18 to 20.

Hunger, trade fragmentation and a broken value chain

“Food systems are at breaking point,” said Mallowah. “In just three years, global food insecurity surged by 150%, while productivity in agriculture has stagnated. Without co-ordinated action, we face deeper hunger, rising volatility and irreversible environmental degradation.”