SA’s fraught relationship with the township economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA).
Balabala, whose organisation is now a decade old, outlines plans for the coming decade. He says a key point is to develop a registry for the 1.6-million estimated businesses in SA’s township economy.
As such, the alliance aims to contribute to how the country measures and accounts for businesses in the informal economy. Tied to this, Balabala weighs in on the current debate about SA’s unemployment figures.
On his way out of the CEO’s office at Capitec, Gerrie Fourie, argued that SA’s jobless rate was inflated, suggesting it could be as low as 10% if the informal sector were fully accounted for, with the Stellenbosch-based bank estimating as many as 3-million informal businesses in SA.
Balabala agrees that the country has to do a better job of accounting for the informal sector and update many of its definitions.
He says SA continues to have a troubled relationship with townships, often underestimating the value that it creates and brings. Even then, he says it’s important not to downplay the reality of the many people struggling to find work in SA.
Through the discussion, Balabala outlines his organisation’s major goals for the next decade, and weighs in on the unemployment debate, the country’s relationship to townships and opportunities for small businesses.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Township entrepreneur group lays out plans for next decade
Join the discussion:
