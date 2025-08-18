Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Township entrepreneur group lays out plans for next decade

18 August 2025 - 10:07
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bulelani Balabala. Township Entrepreneurs Alliance. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Bulelani Balabala. Township Entrepreneurs Alliance. Picture: SUPPLIED.

SA’s fraught relationship with the township economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA).

Balabala, whose organisation is now a decade old, outlines plans for the coming decade. He says a key point is to develop a registry for the 1.6-million estimated businesses in SA’s township economy. 

As such, the alliance aims to contribute to how the country measures and accounts for businesses in the informal economy. Tied to this, Balabala weighs in on the current debate about SA’s unemployment figures.

Join the discussion: 

On his way out of the CEO’s office at Capitec, Gerrie Fourie, argued that SA’s jobless rate was inflated, suggesting it could be as low as 10% if the informal sector were fully accounted for, with the Stellenbosch-based bank estimating as many as 3-million informal businesses in SA.

Balabala agrees that the country has to do a better job of accounting for the informal sector and update many of its definitions. 

He says SA continues to have a troubled relationship with townships, often underestimating the value that it creates and brings. Even then, he says it’s important not to downplay the reality of the many people struggling to find work in SA. 

Through the discussion, Balabala outlines his organisation’s major goals for the next decade, and weighs in on the unemployment debate, the country’s relationship to townships and opportunities for small businesses. 

• Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | AI agents in SA banks: Reality or fiction?

Subash Sharma, chief digital officer for Absa’s personal and private banking unit, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | Bridging the savings and investment gap in SA through tech

Business Day Spotlight speaks to 10X Investments CEO Tobie van Heerden
Business
6 days ago

PODCAST | Realities of funding universal healthcare in SA unpacked

Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
Inside B20 SA: where global business shapes ...
Business
3.
Why BPO companies are ditching banks for faster, ...
Business
4.
PODCAST | Township entrepreneur group lays out ...
Business
5.
SMEs: digital grit is great, but strategy is ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.