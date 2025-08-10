Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The state of women-owned businesses in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Nokhanyo Ntshingila, senior manager of enterprise and supplier development programmes and partnerships at Standard Bank

10 August 2025 - 15:45
Female ownership is most prevalent in smaller businesses, a report by World Wide Worx says. Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDR DAVYDOV
SA women are embracing entrepreneurship with growing confidence, but access to information and a lack of funding are still cited as key challenges. Business Day TV sat down with Nokhanyo Ntshingila, senior manager of enterprise and supplier development programmes and partnerships at Standard Bank .

