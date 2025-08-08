Business

PODCAST | Realities of funding universal healthcare in SA unpacked

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed

08 August 2025 - 12:11
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Craig Comrie, the CEO of Profmed. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Craig Comrie, the CEO of Profmed. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Funding universal healthcare in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed. 

Universal healthcare is a goal that people around the world, and in SA, agree with. This is especially true in a world where the cost of healthcare is out of reach for many. 

But how to achieve this goal is fast becoming one of the country’s most urgent and polarised policy challenges. 

What are the biggest gaps between the National Health Insurance’s (NHI) vision and what is realistically possible right now?

Comrie says that reform is necessary, but it must be realistic, affordable and inclusive.

Join the discussion: 

Given the squeeze on the state’s finances, funding the NHI would require increasing taxes or taking funds away from existing programmes. 

Founded in the 1960s, Profmed is a medical aid designed specifically for professionals.

As one of the largest providers of medical aid to doctors in the country, Comrie outlines what it takes to fund decent health coverage for everyone in the country. 

He highlights the risks of the proposed single funder model. Could a multi-fund or hybrid model work better than a single-fund NHI?

During the discussion, Comrie outlines arguments for and against the proposed implementation of the NHI; a view of how this will affect medical schemes; and potential solutions. 

Ultimately, Comrie says growing the economy and leading healthier lives would help be a way to manage national health costs.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

