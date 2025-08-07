Simple words, massive impact: Capitec’s ‘Bank on it’ demystifies modern finance

Capitec is recognised as the bank for all, championing innovative, affordable, and personalised banking and empowering 24-million clients to grow. From frictionless app experiences to new products like Connect and life cover, Capitec has built trust through simplicity and accessibility.

Asha Patel, the head of Brand & Communications at Capitec, is excited about innovating new ways to connect.

“The Capitec ethos has always been anchored on trust, simplicity and being completely client-centric. We are creating a new channel to encourage authentic conversations across platforms. The series is designed to reaffirm trust and promote financial inclusion”, says Patel.

Karan has extensive experience in investment banking and private equity. His finance platform BankerX demystifies finance in an entertaining, relatable way.

“Finance can be so complex. It’s clogged with jargon and [is] deeply exclusionary. Traditional financial media struggles to resonate with many voices. It’s a privilege to completely reshape financial media and engineer impactful content with Capitec. Ultimately, the foundation of trust is education”, says Karan.

This collaboration is rooted in shared values: accessibility, simplicity, and financial inclusion.

Where to watch and listen

Bank on it premieres on Business Day TV (DStv Channel 412) on August 13.

Episodes of the show, as well as insightful Bank on it vodcasts, will also be available on the Business Day website and Business Day TV YouTube channel and Capitec’s social platforms. New episodes drop every second week.

