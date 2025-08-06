Business

WATCH: The shifting role of supply chains in economic growth

Business Day TV speaks to Ben Farrell, global CEO of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply

06 August 2025 - 19:21
The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply urges companies to review their supply and procurement strategies. Picture: REUTERS/JOSEPH OKANGA
The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply urges companies to review their supply and procurement strategies. Picture: REUTERS/JOSEPH OKANGA

Heightened US tariffs and other geopolitical shocks are reshaping global supply strategies. The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply urges companies to review their supply and procurement strategies in this climate. Business Day TV spoke to Global CEO of the organisation, Ben Farrell, for more detail.

