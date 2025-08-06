The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply urges companies to review their supply and procurement strategies. Picture: REUTERS/JOSEPH OKANGA
Heightened US tariffs and other geopolitical shocks are reshaping global supply strategies. The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply urges companies to review their supply and procurement strategies in this climate. Business Day TV spoke to Global CEO of the organisation, Ben Farrell, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The shifting role of supply chains in economic growth
Business Day TV speaks to Ben Farrell, global CEO of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply
Heightened US tariffs and other geopolitical shocks are reshaping global supply strategies. The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply urges companies to review their supply and procurement strategies in this climate. Business Day TV spoke to Global CEO of the organisation, Ben Farrell, for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.