WATCH: Gauteng’s game plan for SMEs

Business Day TV speaks to Crezelda Venter, chief director of economic development in Gauteng

04 August 2025 - 21:17
Receiving that long-awaited call or email that their funding is approved is an all-too-common scenario for most South African entrepreneurs, says the writer. Picture: 123/RF
The aim of the Gauteng department of economic development is to facilitate and manage sustainable job creation and inclusive economic growth in the Gauteng city region. Business Day TV caught up with Crezelda Venter, chief director of economic development in Gauteng, to unpack the department’s support for small businesses, particularly on the non-financial front.

