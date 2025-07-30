Thandi Orleyn’s more than four-decade career is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Orleyn, the retiring chair of BP Southern Africa, as she discusses her career in business, with a specific focus on her time at BP.
BP is a multinational oil and gas company, headquartered in London. It is one of the world’s largest energy companies, involved in all aspects of the oil and gas industry, including exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing, as well as power generation and trading.
A lawyer by training, Orleyn, says her understanding of the energy sector came through experience of working on cases in the industry.
Join the discussion:
She talks about the joy of working in an industry that helps to power the economy, at the same time admitting to the hurdles in trying to redress historic imbalances and increase black participation in the sector.
In 2010, BP experienced one of the worst oil spills in modern history, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Orleyn also talks about being at BP during that time.
Ultimately, the businessperson says she had a positive experience at the energy giant.
A big part of the discussion is spent outlining the dynamic corporate leadership in SA. What does it take to be appointed to a board of directors? What does it take to succeed at that level? Who is best suited for such roles?
As an investor, having established an fund 20 years ago with a group of women, Orleyn explains what they look for in prospective companies.
She also details the realities facing small businesses in SA.
Through the discussion, Orleyn details her career in law, energy and business; reflects on her time at BP; examines the state of corporate leadership in SA; and talks about her investment activities.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Advocate Thandi Orleyn’s four-decade career in focus
Business Day Spotlight is joined by Orleyn, the retiring chair of BP Southern Africa
Thandi Orleyn’s more than four-decade career is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Orleyn, the retiring chair of BP Southern Africa, as she discusses her career in business, with a specific focus on her time at BP.
BP is a multinational oil and gas company, headquartered in London. It is one of the world’s largest energy companies, involved in all aspects of the oil and gas industry, including exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing, as well as power generation and trading.
A lawyer by training, Orleyn, says her understanding of the energy sector came through experience of working on cases in the industry.
Join the discussion:
She talks about the joy of working in an industry that helps to power the economy, at the same time admitting to the hurdles in trying to redress historic imbalances and increase black participation in the sector.
In 2010, BP experienced one of the worst oil spills in modern history, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Orleyn also talks about being at BP during that time.
Ultimately, the businessperson says she had a positive experience at the energy giant.
A big part of the discussion is spent outlining the dynamic corporate leadership in SA. What does it take to be appointed to a board of directors? What does it take to succeed at that level? Who is best suited for such roles?
As an investor, having established an fund 20 years ago with a group of women, Orleyn explains what they look for in prospective companies.
She also details the realities facing small businesses in SA.
Through the discussion, Orleyn details her career in law, energy and business; reflects on her time at BP; examines the state of corporate leadership in SA; and talks about her investment activities.
Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | The work to make SA businesses more digitally secure
PODCAST | Changes to the POPI Act and what they mean for businesses
PODCAST: Financing SA’s small-scale farmers and food producers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.