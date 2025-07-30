FREE TO READ | Corporate Wellness Insights

Employee wellness may well be the catchphrase of the day right now, but not all organisations are getting it right. While wellness interventions do require planning and budget, the cost of inaction is higher
30 July 2025 - 16:57
Wellness in the workplace is no longer an optional extra, but the foundation of a high-functioning, future-ready organisation.
Employee wellbeing requires a long-term, integrated plan that is supported by leadership and aligned to company goals. This might include ongoing risk screening and reporting, mental health support and coaching and preventative care access, including vaccination and lifestyle screenings.
There is no question that healthier employees drive stronger performance, lower risk and more sustainable businesses.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.