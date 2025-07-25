B20 SA calls for overhaul of global infrastructure investment framework

“$3-trillion a year is spent on infrastructure globally, yet billions still live without reliable access to transport, energy or digital services,” says Tshabalala. “Our task force is urging the G20 to reimagine the system, to make infrastructure not just bankable, but transformative.”

The Finance and Infrastructure Task Force's policy framework focuses on three priority areas:

Expanding investable projects: By strengthening project preparation facilities, aligning regulation with global standards and increasing the visibility of national pipelines, the task force aims to reduce the 90% drop-off rate of infrastructure projects — particularly across Africa.



Improving capital access: The task force recommends scaling blended finance, encouraging greater involvement from pension funds and sovereign wealth funds and de-risking investment through credit guarantees and better data. An estimated $500bn per year in additional financing is needed globally.



Enhancing the flow of funds: The task force will call for stronger domestic capital markets, tailored financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises and mechanisms to boost local technical skills, ensuring infrastructure investments deliver wide-reaching economic benefits.

“As we approach the midterm of the B20 SA presidency, we believe these recommendations offer a realistic and scalable blueprint,” Tshabalala says. “This is not just about building roads and bridges, it is about building opportunity, resilience and prosperity.”

The B20, the business voice to the G20, plays a pivotal role in shaping global economic policy by convening business leaders to propose actionable solutions. The 2025 B20 SA Finance and Infrastructure agenda emphasises the need for co-ordinated, inclusive investment in a fragmented landscape.

This article was sponsored by B20 SA.