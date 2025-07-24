Business

WATCH: How do you market a staple like bread?

Business Day TV speaks to Vilosha Soni, PepsiCo SA’s chief marketing officer

24 July 2025 - 20:12
by Business Day TV
A Pioneer Foods truck parked at a depot. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Pioneer Foods truck parked at a depot. Picture: SUPPLIED

Business Day TV speaks to Vilosha Soni, PepsiCo SA’s chief marketing officer, about marketing in the everyday essentials space — from purpose-led campaigns to shifting consumer trends and product premiumisation.

