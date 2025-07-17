Business

WATCH: SA businesses are embracing GenAI — study

Business Day TV speaks with Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx

17 July 2025 - 16:36
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Local businesses are integrating generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into their operations at a rapid pace. Large enterprises’ adoption has jumped from 45% in 2024 to 67% in 2025. However, without dedicated leadership, formal strategies and infrastructure value may be lost and risk elevated. This is according to the SA Generative AI Roadmap 2025 study. Business Day TV delved into the findings with Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx.

