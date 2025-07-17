Local businesses are integrating generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into their operations at a rapid pace. Large enterprises’ adoption has jumped from 45% in 2024 to 67% in 2025. However, without dedicated leadership, formal strategies and infrastructure value may be lost and risk elevated. This is according to the SA Generative AI Roadmap 2025 study. Business Day TV delved into the findings with Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA businesses are embracing GenAI — study
Business Day TV speaks with Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx
Local businesses are integrating generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into their operations at a rapid pace. Large enterprises’ adoption has jumped from 45% in 2024 to 67% in 2025. However, without dedicated leadership, formal strategies and infrastructure value may be lost and risk elevated. This is according to the SA Generative AI Roadmap 2025 study. Business Day TV delved into the findings with Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx.
ALSO READ:
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google’s AI news overshadowed by OpenAI’s oi acquisition
Koos Bekker likens AI to invention of the steam engine
TAYLA PINTO: Rather than a dirty little secret, GenAI is the future of work
AI is the inspiration for a new frontier in creativity
KHADEEJA BASSIER: Understanding AI means knowing when slow is better than fast
Kantar study identifies ways Gen AI can help marketers
ROGER HISLOP: Earning pennies on the peanuts
'AI-adjacent' tech rules business in 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
TAYLA PINTO: Rather than a dirty little secret, GenAI is the future of work
Koos Bekker likens AI to invention of the steam engine
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google’s AI news overshadowed by OpenAI’s oi acquisition
AI is the inspiration for a new frontier in creativity
Kantar study identifies ways Gen AI can help marketers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.