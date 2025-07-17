SA appears to be making steady but uneven progress towards gender equity in corporate boardrooms, according to the 2024 Spencer Stuart SA Board Index which analyses board composition, committees and director remuneration among the Top 50 companies listed on the JSE. Business Day TV unpacked the results from the latest index with Mpho Seboni, member of the board and CEO consultant at Spencer Stuart.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Are SA’s boardrooms evolving?
Business Day TV speaks to Mpho Seboni, member of the board & CEO consultant at Spencer Stuart
SA appears to be making steady but uneven progress towards gender equity in corporate boardrooms, according to the 2024 Spencer Stuart SA Board Index which analyses board composition, committees and director remuneration among the Top 50 companies listed on the JSE. Business Day TV unpacked the results from the latest index with Mpho Seboni, member of the board and CEO consultant at Spencer Stuart.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.