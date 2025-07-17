Business

WATCH: Are SA’s boardrooms evolving?

Business Day TV speaks to Mpho Seboni, member of the board & CEO consultant at Spencer Stuart

17 July 2025 - 19:56
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIY SHIRONOSOY
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIY SHIRONOSOY

SA appears to be making steady but uneven progress towards gender equity in corporate boardrooms, according to the 2024 Spencer Stuart SA Board Index which analyses board composition, committees and director remuneration among the Top 50 companies listed on the JSE. Business Day TV unpacked the results from the latest index with Mpho Seboni, member of the board and CEO consultant at Spencer Stuart.

