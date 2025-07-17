B20 SA supports a new global trade deal with Africa at the centre

It’s a landmark moment for Africa as SA hosts the G20 along with its business counterpart, the B20, signalling a critical turning point in global economic diplomacy.

One of the key players in B20 SA is Busi Mabuza, chair of the Trade and Investment Task Force, an international coalition of more than 200 business leaders working to reshape global commerce for the 21st century.

Mabuza describes the work ahead as transformational: “This is a call to reimagine global economic systems, to make them more inclusive, sustainable and reflective of future growth.”

The task force’s core mandate is ambitious: to strengthen global trade and investment flows, correct long-standing imbalances and give voice to economies that have been historically sidelined. “Africa’s potential remains largely untapped, but there is immense opportunity and this is our time to ensure the continent is no longer seen as peripheral,” she says.