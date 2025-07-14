In a fast-changing world, it is often difficult for the formal education system to keep up with the needs of society. The skills that are sorely needed today are not necessarily the same as those required 10 or even five years ago. Technology is streaking ahead of the rest of society and, if we do not keep up, we run the risk of having, in the near future, an educated but unskilled population.
In this edition of Skills Development, our focus is on how we can keep up with technological changes and how we can prepare our youth to face the future with confidence. Among many other issues, we look at how the government, through the TVET colleges, universities and SETAs, is having to reimagine its role, and how the private sector, through some innovative projects, is trying to fill the gaps.
We look at how young people are upskilling one another in SA townships, giving life to the old student slogan, “each one, teach one”. We also look at the rise of technology learning and teaching in townships. More and more, skills are being needed in SA’s green economy and we ask whether enough is being done to prepare young people for the future of climate resilience.
We also look at how entrepreneurs are grabbing the opportunities presented by new technologies to affect society positively. But it is not only about preparing young people for the digital age; it is also about preparing some of them for tried-and-tested artisanal jobs, the kinds that have been around for ages and which will be around for ages, such as plumbing, welding and mechanics.
FREE TO READ | Keeping up with technology requires rethinking roles
We look at how the government is having to reimagine its role, and how the private sector is trying to fill the gaps
