‘Connected for Growth’: register now for the 2025 Standard Bank SME Summit

Standard Bank is hosting its ninth annual SME Summit in partnership with Business Day on July 16 in Johannesburg.

The 2025 summit — which will also be live-streamed — is themed “Connected for Growth: Empowering SMEs through Digital Innovation and Global Trade”.

Building on the success of past editions, this year’s event is set to deliver notable value to entrepreneurs across SA, providing them with the essential insights, tools, and connections needed to thrive in a dynamic global economy.

“For the past nine years, the Standard Bank SME Summit has been a cornerstone of our commitment to empowering the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our economies,” says Deenash Pillay, head of Small Enterprise Segments at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking.

“This summit is more than just a conference; it’s a strategic platform designed to provide practical, actionable solutions. SMEs face unique challenges and untapped opportunities, and our goal is to ensure they have access to the information and tools they need to not just survive, but actively lead innovation and job creation in their respective industries.”

On the agenda

The summit will feature two engaging panel discussions designed to stretch horizons and tackle new frontiers crucial to SMEs today:

1. Unlocking international markets

Cross-border trade presents significant opportunities for local entrepreneurs to expand their operations. While intra-African trade currently trails other blocs (16% of Africa’s exports vs 55% for Asia, 49% for North America, and 63% for the European Union), Standard Bank’s latest Africa Trade Barometer reveals growing momentum. The research, based on interviews with 2,258 businesses across 10 Sub-Saharan economies, reveals a growing interest in intra-African commerce.

“As our Africa Trade Barometer research indicates, businesses are increasingly prioritising African markets for their lower import costs, quality products, and faster response times. This momentum is set to continue with the accelerating industrialisation driven by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to bring together all 55 AU member states to form the world’s largest single market for goods and services,” says Pillay.

For businesses interested in leveraging opportunities in exporting goods and services into Africa and beyond — or strategically importing from global hubs like China or within the continent — this panel discussion will delve into:

The current global economic landscape and its implications for SMEs.

Identifying and overcoming barriers SMEs face in international trade.

The crucial role of trade finance in overcoming financial hurdles during unpredictable global economic times.

Actionable strategies for SMEs to unlock international markets.

Insights into the future of international trade and SMEs.

2. Overcoming operational and strategic challenges

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) and technology act as powerful disruptive forces, new and significant opportunities are emerging alongside complex challenges.

This panel discussion will focus on equipping SMEs to remain relevant and agile during these unprecedented times. The conversation will centre on:

Navigating digital transformation journeys — moving beyond basic adoption to strategic integration.

Critical skills and talent development for building future-ready teams.

Alternative financing models for accessing growth capital (including government grants, venture capital, and innovative funding platforms).

The summit will bring together an array of panellists, including esteemed sector and finance experts, as well as successful entrepreneurs who will share their first-hand experiences, challenges, and hard-won victories. This blend of expert knowledge and real-world insights ensures a rich and relatable learning experience.

“The 2025 summit will deliver not just insights but also inspiration. From leveraging technology to optimising operations to exploring new funding avenues and accessing global markets, we aim to provide a comprehensive roadmap for our SMEs to flourish and contribute significantly to economic prosperity, not just in SA, but across our continent,” says Pillay.

Attend in-person or online: register now

Event details:

Date: Wednesday July 16 2025

Venue: Online or in-person in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Time: 9am to 12.30pm online or 8:30am to 3pm in-person

Click here to register and secure your virtual or physical seat for this insightful summit.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.