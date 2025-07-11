Business

Bitcoin hits record high on institutional investor demand

11 July 2025 - 10:42
by Chibuike Oguh and Disha Mishra
Picture: 123rf.com
New York/Singapore — Bitcoin rallied to a record high on Friday, powered by demand from institutional investors and crypto-friendly policies from US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose to a peak of $116,781.10 in the Asian session on Friday, taking its gains for the year so far to more than 24%. It was last trading at $116,563.11.

“Bitcoin’s new all-time high is being driven by relentless institutional accumulation — major players are scooping up supply and drying up liquidity on exchanges,” said Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association.

In March, Trump signed an executive order to establish a strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies. He has also appointed several crypto-friendly individuals, including Securities and Exchange Commission chair Paul Atkins and White House artificial intelligence czar David Sacks.

Trump’s family businesses have also made forays into cryptocurrencies. Trump Media & Technology Group is looking to launch an exchange-traded fund to invest in multiple crypto tokens including Bitcoin, an SEC filing on Tuesday showed.

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, similarly jumped nearly 5% to $2,956.82, after earlier hitting a five-month high of $2,998.41. 

Reuters

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Tell me sweet little lies

The biggest, most common lies of all are the ones we tell ourselves
Opinion
3 days ago

HEATH MUCHENA: Tariffs, sanctions and the flight to neutral money

Bitcoin doesn’t solve geopolitics, but it softens the blow
Opinion
3 days ago

Everyday crypto payments on the rise in SA, Luno reports

Crypto exchange says more than R20m has been spent through its retail payments platform since November
Economy
2 weeks ago
