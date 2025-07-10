Business

WATCH: Africa Unlocked 2025 conference kicks off

Business Day TV speaks with Bill Blackie, CEO of Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank

10 July 2025 - 20:01
Standard Bank’s Africa Unlocked 2025 conference kicked off under the theme, “Business Shaping Africa’s Tomorrow”. The event explores the continent’s vast potential and the role of commercial banking in its development. On the sidelines of the conference, Business Day TV’s Head of News, Bronwyn Seaborne caught up with Bill Blackie, CEO of Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank, for greater perspective on his optimism around the continent’s potential.

